After a week in which members of the New York State Assembly have been telling about how Gov. Andrew Cuomo bullied and threatened to destroy them if they didn’t back him up after he was found to have underreported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes to avoid scrutiny by federal investigators, the media is reporting on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his latest scandal: Critics are accusing him of playing politics with the COVID-19 vaccine, setting up pop-up vaccination sites in areas that primarily vote Republican.

Corky Siemaszko reports:

Florida’s governor was slow to respond to the pandemic and his Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan has been marked by chaos, but critics say he’s been quick to recognize the political gold in those precious doses.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, ignored federal guidelines and prioritized getting senior citizens — one of Florida’s most potent voting blocs — vaccinated first.

When Holocaust survivors and Cuban survivors of the Bay of Pigs debacle — revered members of two other key Florida voting blocs — got their first shots, DeSantis made sure he was there for the news conferences.

Did anyone notice that second paragraph? “Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, ignored federal guidelines and prioritized getting senior citizens … vaccinated first.” But “critics say” he’s been politicizing the vaccine rollout.

