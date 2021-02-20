https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sen-cruz-posts-photos-himself-carrying-water-bottles-wake-backlash-over-mexico?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday posted photos of himself carrying packs of water bottles, apparently delivering them into people’s cars, and a photo of himself speaking to a woman.

The lawmaker wrote “#TexasStrong” in the tweet:

The Texas Republican came under fire last week for flying to Mexico with his family as his constituents in the Lone Star State endured cold temperatures and power outages.

Cruz returned to Texas on Thursday after flying to Cancun on Wednesday—his family returned on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

