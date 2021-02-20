https://moonbattery.com/rachel-maddow-asks-a-good-question/

They say even a blind squirrel sometimes finds a nut. Rachel Maddow hasn’t found one yet, but at least she asked a good question. She wondered aloud on her MSNBC show why we can land the Perseverance on Mars, but cannot keep the heat and lights on in Texas:

“We can send a rover to a planet 300 million miles away, and land it like a feather,” Maddow said. “We can create oxygen over there. We can fly mini helicopters in the Martian sky that work for us and send us things…but we can’t provide water and power to people in Texas when it’s cold.”

This is all the more baffling when you consider that Texas is a major energy producer.

The answer to the mystery is that the Perseverance is not required for political reasons to rely on wind power. The Wall Street Journal spells it out:

Between 12 a.m. on Feb. 8 and Feb. 16, wind power plunged 93% while coal increased 47% and gas 450%, according to the EIA. Yet the renewable industry and its media mouthpieces are tarring gas, coal and nuclear because they didn’t operate at 100% of their expected potential during the Arctic blast even though wind turbines failed nearly 100%. The policy point here is that an electricity grid that depends increasingly on subsidized but unreliable wind and solar needs baseload power to weather surges in demand. … Politicians and regulators don’t want to admit this because they have been taking nuclear and coal plants offline to please the lords of climate change. But the public pays the price when blackouts occur because climate obeisance has made the grid too fragile.

Unfortunately, Maddow and the rest of the liberal media don’t want the mystery solved. They would rather pretend that fossil fuels caused the blackouts, just as global warming caused it to be so cold.

