Snake Lindsey Graham is heading to Mar-a-Lago this weekend to spend time with President Donald Trump. The two plan on spending time on the golf course.

It wasn’t that long ago that Lindsey Graham stabbed Trump and his supporters in the back.

After the US Capitol was stormed on January 6th Graham used the violence as an excuse to fold on President Trump.

The violence had nothing to do with election fraud. Graham pretended it did.

President Trump should NEVER trust this snake.

CNN reported:

Sen. Lindsey Graham is heading to Mar-a-Lago this weekend to meet with Donald Trump in hopes of bridging a growing rift in the top echelon of the Republican Party, CNN has learned. According to a person familiar with his plans, Graham plans to spend his time on the golf course with Trump — ideally convincing the former president that regaining congressional majorities for Republicans will help bolster his own presidential legacy. This person said Graham wants to be “constructive,” urging Trump to use his influence for the party’s good. Graham is the latest Republican to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican, met privately with Trump there on Tuesday, the day before Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell vowed never to do so. A staunch ally of Trump’s, Graham has said in recent weeks he is concerned with how the feud between Trump and McConnell will affect Republicans’ chances in next year’s midterm elections.

