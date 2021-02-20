https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/20/so-many-people-have-been-bullied-new-york-state-politicians-report-flooded-inboxes-of-cuomo-stories/

Don’t look now, but the proverbial dam appears to be breaking in New York and a wall of water is headed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou tweeted on Friday, “my text messages, my DMs, and my inbox are flooded” with stories on Gov. Cuomo past bad behavior:

NY State Senator Alessandra Biaggi also said she’s seeing the “same” thing:

Governor, they’re not afraid of you any longer:

And when he says he’s “going to ‘take us on’,” that does sound like a new threat:

Assemblywoman Niou called him a “coward”:

Note, these two women were already targeted by Gov. Cuomo’s staff in the past:

As for the ongoing investigation by the state legislature, Communications Director for New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie tweeted on Friday that Gov. Cuomo’s administration is not telling the truth about the “delay” in getting lawmakers data on nursing home deaths:

Tick-tock, Gov. Cuomo:

***

