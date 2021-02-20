https://bigleaguepolitics.com/south-carolina-governor-signs-bill-banning-most-abortions-planned-parenthood-files-lawsuit/

Two Catholic bishops, Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, and Bishop David J. Malloy of Rockford, Illinois, have released a statement blasting President Joe Biden’s executive order that will allow US taxpayer money to fund organizations that promote and provide abortions overseas.

The statement was posted Thursday on the website of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

“It is grievous that one of President Biden’s first official acts actively promotes the destruction of human lives in developing nations,” the bishops wrote. “This Executive Order is antithetical to reason, violates human dignity, and is incompatible with Catholic teaching. We and our brother bishops strongly oppose this action. We urge the President to use his office for good, prioritizing the most vulnerable, including unborn children.”

The executive order in question rescinded the Mexico City Policy, which did not consider abortion to be a “family planning activity” and ensured that taxpayer money would only go to health service organizations that respected the sanctity of all life, including the lives of unborn infants.

Archbishop Naumann and Bishop Malloy’s joint statement continued: “As the largest non-government health care provider in the world, the Catholic Church stands ready to work with him and his administration to promote global women’s health in a manner that furthers integral human development, safeguarding innate human rights and the dignity of every human life, beginning in the womb.”

“To serve our brothers and sisters with respect, it is imperative that care begin with ensuring that the unborn are free from violence, recognizing every person as a child of God. We hope the new administration will work with us to meet these significant needs,” the statement concluded.

These bishops are not the only ones to speak out against President Biden on this issue. Big League Politics wrote about Archbishop Jose H. Gomez of Los Angeles’ statement that Biden has vowed to pursue an agenda “that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity, most seriously in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender.” That article also reports on Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco’s public criticism of Nancy Pelosi and her stance on abortion.

