Can someone teach my Black a$$ how to use the internet?? 😅 pic.twitter.com/brBsM1iSCe
— Shemeka Michelle (@ShemekaMichelle) February 18, 2021
Biden’s condescension is not appreciated.
Here is the Biden moment…
Biden says blacks are too stupid to know how to use the internet. pic.twitter.com/xAqpZOvFei
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 17, 2021
‘Where The Hell Are We?’ — Biden said some crazy shite during townhall