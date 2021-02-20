https://citizenfreepress.com/column-1/ted-cruz-deplanes-with-police-escort-after-receiving-death-threats/

Posted by Kane on February 20, 2021 3:36 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Cruz returns from Cancun under police escort…

Democrats wait for Senator Cruz at his home…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...