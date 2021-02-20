https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-democrats-issue-stern-warning-to-their-own-party-over-embrace-of-far-left-immigration-policy

Three Texas Democrats warned their own political party this week that the continued embrace of progressive immigration policies will result in electoral distaster for the Democratic Party.

What is the background?

Coming into office, President Joe Biden had promised to reverse most of his predecessor’s immigration policies. Biden has already taken executive action to implement some immigration reform.

But on Thursday, Democrats in the House and Senate introduced legislation championed by Biden that would provide amnesty to approximately 11 million immigrants who are illegally living in the U.S.

As TheBlaze reported:

The bill would also increase the number of legal immigrants, provide foreign aid to South and Central American countries, make it easier for refugees to claim asylum, change all instances of the word “alien” in federal law to “noncitizen,” increase spending on border infrastructure to process migrants, assign Social Security numbers and provide health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act to illegal aliens granted “lawful prospective immigrant” status, and much more.

What are the Texas Democrats saying?

Democratic Reps. Henry Cuellar, Vincente Gonzalez, and Filemón Vela — all of whom represent congressional districts on the Texas-Mexico border — are warning the Biden administration’s aggressive immigration agenda is a “receipt for distaster” for Democrats.

In fact, Gonzalez told Politico that Democrats will lose their majorities in Congress if they continue to move forward with progressive immigration policies.

“The way we’re doing it right now is catastrophic and is a recipe for disaster in the middle of a pandemic,” Gonzalez said.

“Our party should be concerned. If we go off the rails, it’s going to be bad for us,” he added. “Biden is going to be dealing with a minority in Congress if he continues down some of these paths.”

Unfortunately, Biden’s immigration policies, which are drawing more migrants north, have already had undesirable impacts, according to Cuellar.

“I said, ‘Hey, we don’t want the wall, but when it comes to the other issues, we gotta be careful that we don’t give the impression that we have open borders because otherwise the numbers are going to start going up. And surely enough, we’re starting to see numbers go up,” Cuellar told Politico.

Still, all three Democratic politicians told Politico they share Biden’s vision of a “fair and humane” immigration system.

According to Politico, Democrats’ vulnerabilities have already been exposed, when then-President Donald Trump saw “an unexpected surge in support” in Democratic strongholds along the Texas-Mexico border in the 2020 election.

Republicans hope to further galvanize voters that Democrats have traditionally taken for granted to win future elections.

