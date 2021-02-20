https://www.oann.com/texas-man-freezes-to-death-inside-home-amid-power-outages/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=texas-man-freezes-to-death-inside-home-amid-power-outages

UPDATED 9:05 AM PT – Saturday, February 20, 2021

On Friday, a 67-year-old man in Central Texas was found frozen to death as frigid temperatures continue to grip the state. The man was found in his Abilene home, next to his wife who was fighting for her life.

The fire department arrived on scene and reported the temperature inside the home was almost identical to the freezing weather outside.

If you have power, please take steps to conserve energy. Check in on neighbors, friends and family. Offer help when safe and appropriate. Check for local alerts and follow guidance from local officials. #TexasReady #txwx pic.twitter.com/zkfCazDJyQ — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) February 17, 2021

“It’s really something that we don’t encounter, in a career even, and to see the temperatures dip as low as they have and as long as they have, have really caused some issues,” Chief Cande Flores of the Abilene Fire Department said.

The wife is said to be recovering at a local hospital.

Earlier this week, an 11-year-old in Conroe, Texas died in his sleep after his home lost power.

The State is working around the clock to address four immediate winter weather priorities: 1. Restore power

2. Support local officials to restore water

3. Ensure access to food & resources

4. Get refineries back onlinehttps://t.co/Us9lYpuTfj pic.twitter.com/TLt7T0ZEVd — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) February 19, 2021

Abilene officials said they hope the state is finally in the recovery phase of the severe winter weather.

