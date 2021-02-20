https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-nation-speaks-feb-20-can-america-win-space-black-history-month-in-2021-us-critical-thinking-crisis_3703895.html

The Nation Speaks (Feb. 20): Can America Win Space?; Black History Month in 2021; US Critical Thinking Crisis

In this episode of The Nation Speaks, we explore the final frontier—space. Joining us is Brandon Weichert, geopolitical analyst and author of “Winning Space: How America Remains a Superpower”; Dale Skran, CEO of the National Space Society; and Shelli Brunswick, COO of Space Foundation.

Dr. Carol Swain gives us her insight on Black History Month and how it has evolved over the years.

Finally, critical thinking expert Dr. Steven J. Pearlman tells us why U.S. students’ problem-solving skills rank among the lowest in the world, and how to remedy this phenomenon.