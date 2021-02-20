https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/top-10-greatest-quotes-rush-limbaugh/

Dan Bongino posted and Sean Hannity reposted the 20 greatest quotes from Rush Limbaugh. We’ve taken the top ten from this list and reposted below:

10) “I’m not opposed to the protection of animals. But the best way to do that is to make sure some human being owns them.”

9) “Morality is not defined and cannot be defined by individual choice.”

TRENDING: “Never Mistake My Quiet for Inaction” – Sidney Powell Speaks Out After SCOTUS Meetings Friday on Election Fraud — Expects Orders and Opinions Next Week

8) “No nation has ever taxed itself into prosperity.”

7) “End results that work that don’t involve government threaten liberals.”

6) “Let me tell you who we conservatives are: we love people. When we look out over the United States of America, when we are anywhere, when we see a group of people, such as this or anywhere, we see Americans. We see human beings. We don’t see groups. We don’t see victims.”

5) “In a country of children where the option is Santa Claus or work, what wins?”

4) “The world’s biggest problem is the unequal distribution of capitalism. If there were capitalism everywhere, you wouldn’t have food shortages.”

3) “Progress is not striving for economic justice or fairness, but economic growth.”

2) “You know why there’s a Second Amendment? In case the government fails to follow the first one.”

1) “What about feeling sorry for those…who pay the taxes? Those are the people NO ONE ever feels sorry for. They are asked to give and give until they have no more to give. And when they say ‘Enough!’ they are called selfish.”