A Saturday shooting at a gun outlet in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie., La., has left three people dead and two injured, according to a statement released on Twitter by the Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, police were dispatched to the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the 6700 block of Airline Drive around 2:30 p.m., where several people had been shot after an argument broke out.

Multiple deaths in shooting at Metairie gun range—full release below pic.twitter.com/s57wvrEPjZ — JP Sheriff’s Office (@JeffParishSO) February 20, 2021

Three people were pronounced dead on the scene, including the suspect. The two injured people were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The shooting occurred during an argument between the suspect and an employee, after the suspect entered the premises with a fully-loaded unholstered gun. The employee notified the man that he shouldn’t have a loaded weapon until he entered the shooting range, according to WDSU.

None of the victims were immediately identified, according to the San Diego-Union Tribune.

The Hill has reached out to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office for additional information regarding the shooting.

