(NEON NETTLE) – Over the past few months, rumors circulated about Donald Trump’s new social media network after tech giants Facebook, Twitter, and others banned him from their platforms earlier this year.

Although news about such a platform seemed to fizzle out over the past month, new reports suggest a there is a strong possibility that Trump could move forward with the plan.

Trump told several in his inner circle that he has already secured “hundreds of millions” in backing for his social media venture, even from Silicon Valley heavy-hitters who are concerned by censorship, The Washington Examiner reported.

