Statement just released by President Trump

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump said in a lengthy statement aimed squarely at the GOP Senate leader.

“Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First,” the president said.