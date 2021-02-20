https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-to-make-public-appearance-at-cpac-on-feb-28_3704558.html

President Donald Trump speaks at the CPAC convention in National Harbor, Md., on Feb. 29, 2020. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

Former President Donald Trump likely will make his first post-White House appearance at the end of February.

He will be a keynote speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2021 in Orlando, Florida, CPAC Communication Director Ian Walters confirmed to The Epoch Times.

The former president’s speech is scheduled for the afternoon of Feb. 28, the last day of the conference, Walters said.

It will likely be Trump’s first public appearance since he left the White House on Jan. 20.

With reporting from Jan Jekielek.

This is a developing story, please visit back for more information.