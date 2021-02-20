https://www.theblaze.com/news/donald-trump-speak-cpac

Former President Donald Trump will make his first major public appearance at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference that kicks off in Florida this Thursday. Trump will reportedly return to the political limelight during CPAC at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, where he will reportedly take aim at President Joe Biden’s immigration policies that reversed his “America First” agenda.

Trump will be a keynote speaker at CPAC on the conservative conference’s last day, Sunday, Feb. 28, according to Fox News.

Trump will be speaking about the future of the GOP and the conservative movement, sources informed The Hill.

Trump’s speech will focus on “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” a source close to the former president told the New York Post. “Also look for the 45th President to take on President Biden’s disastrous amnesty and border policies.”

Trump has been a regular at CPAC since he was elected president, he was a speaker in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Trump’s CPAC speech in 2019 clocked in at 2 hours and 2 minutes, one of his longest speeches as president. He attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the Green New Deal.

Trump has been relatively quiet since leaving the White House on Jan. 20, jetting off to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He did release a statement slamming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Trump has since started “The Office of the Former President,” which “will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump administration through advocacy, organizing and public activism.”

Last week, Trump teased that he will return to politics.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again (MAGA) has only just begun,” he said in a statement. “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!”

Other notable speakers at the 2021 CPAC include Ron DeSantis, Kristi Noem, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Jim Jordan, Tom Cotton, Steve Scalise, Matt Gaetz, Burgess Owens, Michael Pompeo, Dr. Ben Carson, Dan Bongino, Charlie Kirk, James O’Keefe, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Jon Voight, Richard Grenell, Madison Cawthorn, and Pam Bondi.

