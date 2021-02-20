https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/539737-trump-to-speak-at-cpac-in-first-public-appearance-since-leaving-white

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpUN report says Erik Prince violated arms embargo against Libya: report Lee after Romney’s impeachment vote: There’s enough room in GOP ‘for both of us’ Nunes lawsuit against CNN thrown out MORE is set to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) later this month in Orlando, Fla. — his first public appearance since leaving the White House.

Two sources familiar with the matter told The Hill that Trump will be speaking about the future of the GOP and the conservative movement. He’s also expected to take aim at President Biden Joe BidenREAD: House Democrats’ mammoth COVID-19 relief bill House panel unveils .9T relief package Nunes lawsuit against CNN thrown out MORE’s immigration platform, specifically his “disastrous amnesty and border policies,” according to the sources.

A spokesperson for the American Conservative Union, which hosts CPAC, also confirmed Trump will speak. The spokesperson said Trump will speak on Feb. 28, the last day of the conference.

Trump’s upcoming appearance at CPAC, which is being held from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, was first reported by the New York Post.

The annual conservative confab, which draws an array of activists, think tankers and Republican lawmakers, is typically held in Maryland but was moved this year to the Hyatt Regency in Orlando in order to avoid stringent coronavirus restrictions.

The move to Florida, nearer to Trump’s residence in Palm Beach, sparked speculation over whether the former president would make an appearance.

The news from Trump comes amid an intraparty reckoning over Trump’s place in the GOP. While lawmakers in Congress have been divided over the former president, most recently regarding his impeachment over his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, Trump remains wildly popular among the party’s grassroots.

While the former president had laid low since leaving office in January, he is expected to play a role in boosting certain candidates the 2022 midterms. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy17 state attorneys general call for canceling K in student loan debt Trump-McConnell rift divides GOP donors Trump turned down meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Nikki Haley MORE (R-Calif.) made a trip to Florida in late January, where they reportedly discussed taking back the lower chamber’s majority in 2022.

Trump has not specified who he intends to back, but has given some indication that he intends to support candidates who promote his policies.

Earlier this week, the former president released a statement hitting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: What’s next for Neera Tanden’s nomination The elephant in the room﻿: Trump’s lingering power 17 state attorneys general call for canceling K in student loan debt MORE (R-Ky.), stating that he would back primary candidates who “espouse Making America Great Again.”

“Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership,” Trump said at the time.

Trump’s focus on Biden’s immigration plan comes as the president pushes for a broad overhaul of the country’s immigration system.

A bill with his support was introduced in Congress this month and includes providing a path to citizenship for young people brought to the U.S by their parents as children, allowing immigrant farmworkers and those with Temporary Protected Status to swiftly obtain green cards and permitting undocumented immigrants to apply for green cards after five years.

Immigration was a top issue for Trump, who advocated for stringent restrictions on both legal immigration and refugees and worked to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

