We already know that Coke is woke. The company didn’t have to say anything, but Coca-Cola released a company statement after the storming of the Capitol Building that “we are all stunned by the unlawful and violent events that unfolded in Washington, D.C.,” which was “an affront to the ideals of American democracy.” No, we don’t support the riot at the Capitol, but Coca-Cola also apologized for not doing enough to fight racism after the death of George Floyd and pledged $2.5 million in grants from The Coca-Cola Foundation for the Equal Justice Initiative.

We normally get our whistleblower documents on critical race theory workshops from Christopher Rufo, but this time it’s organizational psychologist Karlyn Borysenko sharing screenshots from a Coca-Cola training session teaching employees to be less white.

To be less white is to be less oppressive, less arrogant, less certain, less ignorant, and to break with white solidarity.

Outright racism under the guise of education? Welcome to anti-racist training and critical race theory.

TheBlaze’s Chris Pandolfo received a statement from Coca-Cola explaining that the company uses LinkedIn Learning to present “short vignettes” on a number of topics.

The Lincoln Project wishes its grift were at the level of “anti-racists” like Robin DiAngelo and Ibram X. Kendi.

