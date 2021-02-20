https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/20/try-to-be-less-white-images-from-coca-cola-employee-training-explain-what-it-takes-to-be-less-ignorant/

We already know that Coke is woke. The company didn’t have to say anything, but Coca-Cola released a company statement after the storming of the Capitol Building that “we are all stunned by the unlawful and violent events that unfolded in Washington, D.C.,” which was “an affront to the ideals of American democracy.” No, we don’t support the riot at the Capitol, but Coca-Cola also apologized for not doing enough to fight racism after the death of George Floyd and pledged $2.5 million in grants from The Coca-Cola Foundation for the Equal Justice Initiative.

We normally get our whistleblower documents on critical race theory workshops from Christopher Rufo, but this time it’s organizational psychologist Karlyn Borysenko sharing screenshots from a Coca-Cola training session teaching employees to be less white.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Coca-Cola is forcing employees to complete online training telling them to “try to be less white.” These images are from an internal whistleblower: pic.twitter.com/gRi4N20esZ — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

To be less white is to be less oppressive, less arrogant, less certain, less ignorant, and to break with white solidarity.

I walk through the images in this video: https://t.co/tBwQ0FGV2N — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

For people asking to verify this, the course is publicly available on @LinkedIn: https://t.co/T2mmXTACeJ You can see for yourself. The Coca-Cola icon is in the top right hand corner on some of the images because they’re using LinkedIn content for their internal platform. — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

One thing you all should keep in mind is that Coke probably isn’t the only company using this training with their employees. It’s on LinkedIn Learning – any company can pay for it. What other companies are making their employees do it? — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

AND Coke confirms it’s real, for all you skeptical doubters. https://t.co/CKxmggfQYl — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 20, 2021

@CocaCola @CocaColaCo maybe your legal department should take a look at these slides before they become Plaintiff’s Exhibits 1, 2, 3, and 4 in a successful hostile work environment suit — Medievalist Redneck (@ConcernedPers0n) February 19, 2021

I’m seriously hoping this isn’t true. Please confirm @CocaCola. This is outright racism under the guise of education. Substitute any other race for white and watch the reaction. You can’t reach equality by denigrating another group. — Craig Columbus (@craigcolumbus) February 19, 2021

Outright racism under the guise of education? Welcome to anti-racist training and critical race theory.

I hope every single one of the companies bowing down to this crap gets sued into bankruptcy. — Joy (@LibertyClerk) February 19, 2021

This violates US employment law. Employees cannot be discriminated against due to color of skin. @USDOL — matt (@Roomtofit) February 20, 2021

This is on #LinkedinLearning? — Cooterdwayne Enos (@cooterdwayne) February 20, 2021

I have access to these courses on LinkedIn.. omg pic.twitter.com/YPQ63wacPo — Renee Lee Greco (@ReneeLeeGreco) February 19, 2021

I think I’ve just discovered how to break my coke habit. — The Coultergeist (@Coultergeist123) February 20, 2021

I prefer classic Coke to the new recipe of Woka-Cola — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) February 19, 2021

It’s virtue signaling at the corporate level. This has long been known to be ineffective or to make things worse.https://t.co/rPmDw83xPc — CharlesLCarter (@CharlesLCarter3) February 19, 2021

If someone tried to make me sit through this, I would treat it as slander and sue. — Foredeck (@Foredeck99) February 19, 2021

Wokeness is going to be the death of Western civilization, I swear… — Cake Thief (@cakemagicman) February 20, 2021

Not surprised to see Robin DiAngelo’s name there. — John Culkin (@theculkineffect) February 19, 2021

It usually isn’t *quite* this ham-fisted, but this kind of thing is very common. I was invited to view a “conversation” with DiAngelo in 2020. — Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc. (@JrWannamaker) February 19, 2021

…How about simply reinforcing the Golden Rule, and that the company will not accept shitty behaviour. — Peter White (@WhiteAnima) February 20, 2021

TheBlaze’s Chris Pandolfo received a statement from Coca-Cola explaining that the company uses LinkedIn Learning to present “short vignettes” on a number of topics.

The Lincoln Project wishes its grift were at the level of “anti-racists” like Robin DiAngelo and Ibram X. Kendi.

Related:

WaPo opinion piece explains how minority Trump voters have let themselves be corrupted by the promise of ‘multiracial whiteness’ https://t.co/INfIwaR8rf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 19, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

