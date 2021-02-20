https://citizenfreepress.com/column-2/tv-reporter-robbed-at-gunpoint-during-live-broadcast/

A TV reporter is robbed at gunpoint on-air in broad daylight outside a football stadium in Ecuador. Journalist Diego Ordinola was reporting for DirecTV Sports when the incident occurred outside the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium – home of club Barcelona SC.

Wearing a face mask and a cap to hide his identity, the man asked for phones and their cameras. According to Explica, one of the crews behind the camera handed over his phone before the man ran off. The crew then attempted to film the man fleeing and spotted him on a motorbike with an accomplice escaping the area.