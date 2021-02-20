https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/university-tells-staff-replace-mother-father-gender-neutral-terms/

(GREGG JARRETT) – In an effort to appease to progressive emotion, staff at the Australian National University in Canberra have been instructed to do away with terms like “mother” and “father” and replace them with more gender-inclusive ones.

The university’s Gender-Inclusive Handbook has requested that fathers be referred to as the “non-birthing parent” and mothers as the “gestational parent” when discussing childbirth, Fox News reports.

“While many students will identify as ‘mothers’ or ‘fathers,’ using these terms alone to describe parenthood excludes those who do not identify with gender-binaries,” the handbook says.

