https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/vast-majority-gop-voters-leaders-like-former-president-trump/

Republican voters saw what a fighter looks like – they don’t want to go back to the milquetoast GOP.

According to a new poll from Rasmussen, 73% of voters want the Republican Party to be more like Trump.

“Which of these statements is closer to your belief: “Donald Trump is still the kind of leader the Republican Party needs,” or “Republicans need to get away from the legacy of Donald Trump”?” Republican Likely Voters:

73% Leader more like Trump

24% Less like Trump

3% Not Sure https://t.co/aF28JGNogY — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 19, 2021

This is bad news for the GOP establishment.

TRENDING: John Kerry Blames Frigid Temperatures and Record Cold on Global Warming, Says We have 9 Years Left to Save the Planet (VIDEO)

Since the Democrats second impeachment attempt failed, Trump has seen a huge increase in his approval rating.

Another poll found that Trump is now more popular than Ronald Reagan among Republicans.

Republicans want a fighter!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

