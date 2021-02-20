https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/vast-majority-gop-voters-leaders-like-former-president-trump/
Republican voters saw what a fighter looks like – they don’t want to go back to the milquetoast GOP.
According to a new poll from Rasmussen, 73% of voters want the Republican Party to be more like Trump.
“Which of these statements is closer to your belief: “Donald Trump is still the kind of leader the Republican Party needs,” or “Republicans need to get away from the legacy of Donald Trump”?”
Republican Likely Voters:
73% Leader more like Trump
24% Less like Trump
3% Not Sure https://t.co/aF28JGNogY
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 19, 2021
This is bad news for the GOP establishment.
Since the Democrats second impeachment attempt failed, Trump has seen a huge increase in his approval rating.
Another poll found that Trump is now more popular than Ronald Reagan among Republicans.
Republicans want a fighter!