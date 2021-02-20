https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/vast-majority-gop-voters-leaders-like-former-president-trump/

Republican voters saw what a fighter looks like – they don’t want to go back to the milquetoast GOP.

According to a new poll from Rasmussen, 73% of voters want the Republican Party to be more like Trump.

This is bad news for the GOP establishment.

Since the Democrats second impeachment attempt failed, Trump has seen a huge increase in his approval rating.

Another poll found that Trump is now more popular than Ronald Reagan among Republicans.

Republicans want a fighter!

