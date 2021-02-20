https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/20/vice-president-kamala-harriss-welcome-home-reception-even-smaller-than-her-campaign-crowds/

So, President Joe Biden actually received more votes than any candidate in American history? We’re still finding that hard to believe when first and second spouses Dr. Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff were drawing in crowds like this one:

Emhoff’s wife, Kamala Harris, is now vice president, and she was treated to a welcome home celebration Friday that was almost as impressive. We counted eight black SUVs with we believe a ninth and maybe a tenth one following behind. And we know there were at least two news crews there, as one managed to grab footage of the other one.

I can’t tell if this is a self-own or cognitive dissonance. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 20, 2021

Two people. Two. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) February 20, 2021

Both of them — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) February 20, 2021

All 2 😂😂 — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ) (@BarnettforAZ) February 20, 2021

How much were they paid to get them there? — President Elect Deetz (@tahDeetz) February 20, 2021

Wow, the crowds are amazing!!! — Jane VanTassel (@VantasselJane) February 20, 2021

It’s tough to frame a pic that makes 2 ppl and a reporter look like a crowd. — Cathy Buffaloe (@cathybuffaloe) February 20, 2021

Bigger crowd than she and Joe usually draw — COVID19 Joker (@brexitjoker) February 20, 2021

Both of them seem very happy to see her. — GTOkie (@GTOKLAHOMA) February 20, 2021

I don’t think anyone should be surprised only two people showed up. The primaries showed how unpopular she was even in her own state! — Kevin Hermes (@bluemangos) February 20, 2021

Wow so exciting 🤣🤣 — Andy Cross (@Crossa75) February 20, 2021

Quite the welcome home I dont know if they could have handled anymore people there probably would have had to bring in the National Guard if there was anymore — Corey (@scp316) February 20, 2021

I’ll literally get more waves and hellos on my way to my brunch table in 45 minutes. 80+ million votes 😂 — Chase Raines (@chaser_615) February 20, 2021

I’m shocked there’s not officers there to control the crowd… — Garret Palmer (@gpalmerMPC) February 20, 2021

Wow….good thing I got there early….LMFAO!!!! — XRPMenkster (@XRPmenkster) February 20, 2021

Same number of people voted for her in the primary. — Andy Brenner (@Andrew_Brenner) February 20, 2021

Where are their masks? Is no one else horrified but this? I didn’t make the rules here — alCapp (@al5252) February 20, 2021

So much support, definitely how they won the election! 🤣 — Holi 🌀 Hurricane (@HoliHurricane) February 20, 2021

they promised them the vaccine if they’d come out and wave. — Mike Gartman (@namtrag) February 20, 2021

Haven’t laughed this hard in awhile. Thank you. — Brittany (@whattheex) February 20, 2021

Quite the crowd. Could fill a Home Depot bathroom — Greg (@Gregonimo) February 20, 2021

What a story! My word this is just amazing. — Just Dave (@hokieheel2) February 20, 2021

“Experts estimate the crowd to be fewer than 4,000, though that number is in dispute. Back to you in the studio, Brad.” — John Jacob Jingleheimer-Schmidt (@malcolmania1) February 20, 2021

Who was in charge of the crowd control???? — Certified Triple Masked (@GranadosHerbert) February 20, 2021

Love the solar-powered SUVs. — René Saldaña, Jr. (@ReneSaldanaJr) February 20, 2021

When there are more cars in the motorcade than people waving, it’s not a welcoming to brag about. — Kenneth Wayne (@keneth_wayne) February 20, 2021

I had more trash collectors than that on my street just an hour ago. — Phil E. Sportznutt (@PhilaSportzGuy) February 20, 2021

Looks a lot like their campaign attendance crowds!! — Pat Foran (@onebonehead) February 20, 2021

That’s some high energy there — angrycdn (@angrycdn) February 20, 2021

It really does take us back to the days of the Biden campaign rallies.

