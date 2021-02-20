https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/20/vice-president-kamala-harriss-welcome-home-reception-even-smaller-than-her-campaign-crowds/

So, President Joe Biden actually received more votes than any candidate in American history? We’re still finding that hard to believe when first and second spouses Dr. Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff were drawing in crowds like this one:

Emhoff’s wife, Kamala Harris, is now vice president, and she was treated to a welcome home celebration Friday that was almost as impressive. We counted eight black SUVs with we believe a ninth and maybe a tenth one following behind. And we know there were at least two news crews there, as one managed to grab footage of the other one.

It really does take us back to the days of the Biden campaign rallies.

