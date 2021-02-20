https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-feb-19-trumps-attorney-gets-cancelled-by-law-school-civil-rights-law-group_3703942.html

Video: Facts Matter (Feb. 19): Trump’s Attorney Gets Cancelled by Law School, Civil Rights Law Group

One of President Trump’s impeachment attorneys told The Epoch Times that he had his law class canceled by a university because his presence might make some students feel uncomfortable.

Another one of Trump’s lawyers had to take his family into hiding because his home was vandalized. The windows were broken and he says that he’s received close to 100 death threats.