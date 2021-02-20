VIDEO: Former Cult Leader Sentenced for Murder, Manslaughter of Toddlers

Posted by | Feb 20, 2021 | | 0 |

VIDEO: Former Cult Leader Sentenced for Murder, Manslaughter of Toddlers

http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-q4MVFiNxqo/

“What I’m not going to do is lie about the lives that were lost during all of this … the journey,” Fluker commented. “I feel like if I live with those, I’m just as guilty.”

Survivors of the cult said Young beat the toddlers and Emon starved and died while he was locked in a closet, according to First Coast News.

The House of Prayer was initially set up as a religious boarding school but became a place where people were starved, burned, and whipped with extension cords.

However, John Neal, Katonya’s older brother, said he felt like justice was done this week.

“It felt good to be able to talk to Anna and let her know the damage she did,” he commented, adding, “My sister was a human being, she was loved. My mom loved her, I loved her and she was kind of treated like trash but we got justice today.”

Young is accused of locking the girl in a closet and withholding medication that resulted in her death, according to WCJB.

“It feels good because this has been a long time coming. My sister was killed 38 years ago and during those 38 years, I often wondered if this day would ever come,” Neal concluded.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

Amy Furr

Related Posts

Trevor Noah Slams Joe Biden's 'Super Creepy' Behavior: 'It's Definitely Not OK'

Trevor Noah Slams Joe Biden&#039;s &#039;Super Creepy&#039; Behavior: &#039;It&#039;s Definitely Not OK&#039;

April 2, 2019

W.H.O. Modifies Virus Testing Criteria on Biden Inauguration Day; May Result in Fewer Positives

W.H.O. Modifies Virus Testing Criteria on Biden Inauguration Day; May Result in Fewer Positives

January 22, 2021

Clyburn: I Suspect Barr Is Withholding Information from Mueller Report to Protect Trump

Clyburn: I Suspect Barr Is Withholding Information from Mueller Report to Protect Trump

April 6, 2019

Gordon Chang: China ‘Happy to Kill Tens of Thousands’ in U.S. via Fentanyl

Gordon Chang: China ‘Happy to Kill Tens of Thousands’ in U.S. via Fentanyl

August 2, 2019

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.