https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/20/whistleblower-coca-cola-uses-antiracist-training-that-tells-employees-try-to-be-less-white/

Coca-Cola has used a training video by antiracist activist Robin DiAngelo that tells employees to “try to be less white,” according to “unwoke activist” Karlyn Borysenko based on information from what she says is a company whistleblower. Borysenko, who is also a psychologist, YouTuber, and creator of Zen Workplace, put a video of the training online. Borysenko often speaks out against critical race theory and corporate race training.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Coca-Cola is forcing employees to complete online training telling them to “try to be less white.” These images are from an internal whistleblower: pic.twitter.com/gRi4N20esZ — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

The 49-minute training video by DiAngelo, author of the book “White Fragility,” is titled “Confronting Racism.” Right away the course establishes that all white people are born racist. “Nothing exempts any white person from the forces of racism,” says DiAngelo. “When you accept the reality of your socialization, you can begin to examine how you’ve been shaped by it.”

“In the U.S. and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white,” she continues. “Research shows that by age 3 to 4, children understand that it is better to be white.”

Employees are told in the “what you can do” section that to “be less white” one can:

Be less oppressive Be less arrogant Be less certain Be less defensive Be less arrogant Be more humble Listen Believe Break with apathy Break with white solidarity

DiAngelo’s list thus implies that white people are, by their very skin color, oppressive, defensive, arrogant, apathetic, and so forth.

The training includes a “racial resentment” section. “Any moment of black advancement is met with a backlash of white rage and resentment,” DiAngelo claims. “I think we’re in a current moment of that after eight years of Obama.” DiAngelo goes on to say that white people resent affirmative action, which she describes as “a toothless program that we’ve practically dismantled.”

DiAngelo says when white people say they aren’t racist, she doesn’t buy it. When DiAngelo hears white people say, “I was taught to treat everyone the same,” she said she thinks to herself, “this person doesn’t understand basic socialization. This person doesn’t understand culture. This person is not self-aware.”

Being nice to black people is not enough, according to DiAngelo. “Niceness is not courageous. Niceness is not anti-racism.” She informs listeners that if they are merely nice, then they are advancing a racist system that increases “racial disparities.”

The course description for the training reads:

In this course, Robin DiAngelo, the best-selling author of White Fragility, gives you the vocabulary and practices you need to start confronting racism and unconscious bias at the individual level and throughout your organization. There’s no magic recipe for building an inclusive workplace. It’s a process that needs to involve people of color, and that needs to go on for as long as your company is in business. But with these tools at your disposal, you’ll be well on your way.

The entire training is available on “LinkedIn Learning,” which Borysenko says Coca-Cola is using “for their internal platform.”

For people asking to verify this, the course is publicly available on @LinkedIn: https://t.co/T2mmXTACeJ You can see for yourself. The Coca-Cola icon is in the top right hand corner on some of the images because they’re using LinkedIn content for their internal platform. — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

DiAngelo’s course could open Coca-Cola to a slew of lawsuits by employees who suspect they were denied promotions, bonuses, and other opportunities due to their skin color. They can use the training as direct evidence of racial discrimination, according to lawyers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

