https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/wh-national-security-advisor-says-china-has-not-provided-sufficient?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation said that the Biden administration has questions about a forthcoming World Health Organization COVID-19 report because China has not divulged enough information about the coronavirus.

“I also believe that we need a credible, open, transparent, international investigation led by the World Health Organization,” Sullivan said. “And they’re about to come out with a report about the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan, China that we have questions about because we do not believe that China has made available sufficient original data into how this pandemic began to spread both in China and then eventually around the world. And we believe that both the WHO and China should step up on this matter,” he said.

Sullivan said that the Chinese government has not provided adequate transparency.

He said that he and the Biden administration are not “in a position to make a determination about precisely where COVID-19 originated. And that’s in part because there has not been sufficient transparency coming from the government of China. And the WHO still has more work to do to get to the bottom of exactly where this virus emerged,” he said.

[embedded content]

