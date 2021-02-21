https://www.theepochtimes.com/1-dead-5-shot-after-shooting-incident-in-missouri-american-legion-police_3705068.html

At least one person died and five were shot after gunfire erupted at an American Legion building in Missouri on Sunday morning.

Officers with the Kennett Police Department responded after calls came in about “someone shooting a firearm” inside the building, according to the office on Sunday.

“Upon arrival, [an] investigation revealed that multiple individuals had been shot,” the office said in a statement. “Officers discovered 5 total victims, 1 victim later died from his injuries. Other victims were transported to different area hospitals for treatment.”

The incident is now being investigated by several agencies, including the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, and others.

Other details about the incident were not provided.

No arrests were reported in connection to the shooting. The identities of the suspects were not disclosed.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident they can contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622 or Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-840-9500.

Kennett is located about 4 miles east of the Arkansas border and about 100 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee. The American Legion is a nonprofit organization of U.S. war veterans headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

