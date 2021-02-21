https://babylonbee.com/news/christian-tricks-wife-into-getting-ready-for-8am-service-so-at-least-shell-be-ready-for-1030-worship/

4D Chess: Man Tells Wife Church Starts At 8 AM So She’ll Be Ready In Time For 10:30 AM Service

LAKE MARY, FL—Local Christian Greg Anderson has recently been having a lot of trouble getting his family to church on time. And while he realizes that his wife is 100% to blame for the family’s tardiness, he hasn’t really come up with a nice way to tell her about it. So this Sunday Greg got a little creative and finally solved the issue once and for all.

“Sarah takes a REALLY long time getting ready for church,” Anderson explained. “So this week I had this brilliant plan which ended up working perfectly: I just told her we were changing it up this week, and would be attending the early service at 8am, instead of our usual 10:30 spot. When she was finally ready to go at 9:15 I kindly informed her that service had been delayed until 10:30.”

This gave the Andersons plenty of spare time, and they ended up strolling into church a whole 30 seconds early.

What’s more, the spare time gave Greg a few extra minutes to catch the Manchester United soccer match. It was a pretty intense game with lots of big plays on both sides, and it ended in a 1-1 tie. On a normal week, Greg would’ve been forced to, “help Jimmy get his shoes on,” or “at least stand up and do something.” He would’ve missed some of those big plays.

But not this week. This week his wife was ready to go to church on time.