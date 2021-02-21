https://thehill.com/homenews/politics-101/539779-almost-half-of-republicans-would-join-trump-party-poll

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump said in response to McConnell’s remarks. “He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”

Trump’s top advisers have said they are focused on helping elect conservatives to Congress.

“Our goal is to win back the House and Senate,” Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, told The Hill this week. “We’ll be looking at open seats, Democratic-held seats, and maybe there are places where we look for upgrades and more MAGA-friendly voices. I have no idea why McConnell decided to lash out at the president this way, but when you do, you can expect to get hit back.”

The Suffolk University-USA Today poll was taken among 1,000 Trump voters, identified from 2020 polls, between Feb. 15 and Feb. 19. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

