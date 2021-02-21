https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/arkansas-gop-governor-trump-i-would-not-support-him-reelection?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Arkansas’ Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he would not support a bid by former President Trump to seek the White House again in 2024.

“He’s got a good family … and they love America,” Hutchinson said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But I would not support him for reelection in 2024.”

Hutchinson said in January, after Trump lost reelection but was still contesting the results, that he wanted his administration to end. But he did not call for Trump’s resignation and even referred to Congress’ second impeachment proceedings as “unworkable.”

Hutchinson’s nephew, an Arkansas state senator, has said he is leaving the Republican Party as a result of the direction it has taken, according to Politico.

The governor has also called on the party to move from Trump’s point of view to a new voice, saying, “There’s many voices in our party” and that Trump “should not define our future.”

Hutchinson also said he was OK with CPAC officials inviting Trump to speak at their upcoming event, a must-attend event for the party’s conservative base, but asked, “How about the other voices? Senator [Bill] Cassidy from Louisiana, those that have different points of view.”

