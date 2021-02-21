https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60339cc05db3705aa0ab0ee3
An Italian diplomat and a police officer were killed while traveling as part of a UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday….
The suspect in a drive-by shooting in California that wounded a firefighter and a paramedic has been arrested…
A misdemeanor charge has been dropped against a Black man who was arrested last week for walking home on a street during a snowstorm in Texas. Rodney Reese, 18, was arrested Feb. 16 in Plano and char…
In the fall of 2015, I was having drinks in Washington with a colleague at the time, now-MSNBC host Joy Reid. (I was working at NBC News.) Donald Trump was lead……
President Joe Biden’s nominee for U.S. attorney general, Merrick Garland, is expected to face questions on Monday during his Senate confirmation hearing on a range of issues including the threat posed…