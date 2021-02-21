https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-ends-president-trumps-america-first-policies-speech-g7-unknown-location-filmed-unknown-time/

Joe Biden provided a speech last night to the G7 in Europe from some unknown location which was filmed at some unknown time. The Big Media doesn’t seem to care.

Liberals and communists around the world hated President Trump’s America First policies. These individuals thought the US was a country to be pillaged and destroyed, not one to lead the world in freedom, strength, and compassion. But now these elites and communists are at ease, Joe Biden is supposedly running things and is aligned with those against the US.

Joe Biden gave a video conference to the G-7 last night. He clearly lacks the physical strength to endure a flight overseas so he gave a presentation from somewhere presumably in the US. We also really don’t know when the speech was taped.

Breitbart reported on the content of Biden’s message – he’s not for putting America First:

President Joe Biden on Friday rejected the “America First” policies that started no wars and brought about Middle East peace agreements, objectives that had not been achieved for decades under either political party. Biden’s G7 speech drew praise from foreign nations. “Biden gave exactly the speech that many Europeans wanted to hear – an America that pats you on the shoulders, that doesn’t criticize or demand,” Germany’s influential Der Spiegel magazine wrote. Biden assured the participants, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the United States is “determined to reengage with Europe, to consult with [them], to earn back our position of trusted leadership.” Merkel told reporters Friday after Biden’s speech that it is up to Europe to take an example from his first days in office and follow words with actions.

The New York Post reported:

Of course, the content of Biden’s message is insane and in agreement with Barack Obama’s policies. These actions of aligning the US with Iran and giving billions to global entities are praised by China, Iran, and the EU but not by many Americans who would rather see the government’s efforts used in helping Americans rather than foreigners and elites.

The one part this is unclear about Biden’s speech, his first given to the G7 since stealing the American election from President Trump is where was it filmed and when was it filmed.

The Biden production, which is a national disgrace, is ongoing. Americans know it is a fraudulent joke, most likely the G7, and China do too.

