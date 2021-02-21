https://www.dailywire.com/news/boy-scouts-welcome-first-class-of-girl-eagle-scouts

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) are welcoming their inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts on Sunday, the first since the organization began accepting girls in 2019.

Approximately 1,000 girls were slated to be a part of the first class, according to The Associated Press. Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout requires at least 21 merit badges, and Isabella Tunney, who is one of the new female Eagle Scouts, earned each of the 137 badges possible.

Witness history TOMORROW (2/21) with the entire BSA community! We’re celebrating the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts during a special Facebook Live at 8 pm ET / 7pm CT. RSVP: https://t.co/v3TLxjktAl #BeTheChange #EagleScouts #FemaleEagleScouts #NESA pic.twitter.com/H64wlNRd8o — Boy Scouts – BSA (@boyscouts) February 20, 2021

“The quarantine helped a lot,” Tunney recounted to the AP. “I had a lot of time to spare.”

Tunney told the AP about how she always wanted to join the Boy Scouts, like her older brother. When they began accepting girls in 2018, she seized the chance to join.

“When the Boy Scouts opened up to girls, I was so excited to get the opportunity to participate myself,” she said.

Jenn Hancock, the BSA’s national chair for programs, said in a statement to the AP: “This is a powerful moment for these young women, for all Eagle Scouts, and for our nation. People recognize Eagle Scouts as individuals of the highest caliber, and for the first time, that title isn’t limited by gender.”

Among the badges would-be Eagle Scouts now have to earn is a “diversity and inclusion” badge. As The Daily Wire reported:

In a letter posted Monday, the National Executive Committee for the Boy Scouts of America announced a new badge related to “diversity and inclusion” in conjunction with the far-left, anti-cop Black Lives Matter movement. The new badge will be a prerequisite to becoming an Eagle Scout, according to the committee.

The Girl Scouts recently alleged the Boy Scouts were stealing recruits from them. As The Daily Wire reported:

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America claimed in court documents that the Boy Scouts of America are engaging in a “highly damaging” recruitment war that is poaching potential members. In response, the Boy Scouts, which is currently rebranding to become Scouts BSA and allow girls to join, claimed the Girl Scouts has launched a “ground war.” The New York Post reported that the feud between the two organizations began years ago when the Cub Scouts announced that girls would be accepted into the organization starting in 2018. In 2019, the Boy Scouts announced it would rebrand to become a gender-neutral organization and also accept girls.

In 2019, the Girl Scouts sued the Boy Scouts for dropping gender-specific language from their name. As The Daily Wire reported at the time:

The Girl Scouts of the USA is suing the Boy Scouts of America for their plans to drop the word “Boy” from their name in 2019. The complaint the Girl Scouts filed stated that the Boy Scouts do not have the right to use “scouts” or “scouting,” and the Girl Scouts brand and their programs will be damaged if the Boy Scouts follow through with their plans. It also asserted, “Only GSUSA has the right to use the Girl Scouts and Scouts trademarks with leadership development services for girls.”

