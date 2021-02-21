http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/GIG1jQpZhW4/burning-bridges-of-van-buren-county.php

The editor of the Van Buren County Register in Keosauqua, Iowa alerts us to its preview of a forthcoming story:

An NFL quarterback who has made over $200 million during his career has petitioned President Biden to shut down Van Buren County’s largest property taxpayer, threatening the Van Buren County School District with a loss of $394,000 in property tax money every year, according to information provided at the February 17 school board meeting.

More than 200 celebrities sent a letter to Biden to have him close Dakota Access pipeline while a court orders an environmental review. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also signed his name to the petition. The pipeline goes through 18 counties in Iowa, including Van Buren County.