The Cartoon Network released a new public service announcement for its young audience last week that preaches against “colorblindness,” and encourages children to “see color” to become “anti-racist.”

What does the ad say?

The ad begins with three characters — one white girl, one black girl, and a purple alien named Amethyst — singing in support of “colorblindness.”

“Colorblindness is our game because everyone’s the same. Everybody join our circle, doesn’t matter if you’re white or black or purple,” the characters say.

That’s when Amethyst stops the song and dance.

“Hold up a minute here— who wrote this?” the purple alien says. “I think it kind of does matter that I’m purple. I mean, I’m purple because I’m literally an alien.”

The black character then adds, “Well, I’m not an alien, but it definitely matters to me that I’m black.”

“It makes a difference that I’m white,” the white character responds to the black character. “I know the two of us get treated very differently.”

The white character goes on to claim that people add a “fantasy” color in discussions of race to ignore actual problems associated with racism.

“I think people like the black, white, or purple thing, because adding a fantasy race in there helps distract from the actual racism black people have to deal with,” the character says.

The black character responds, “My experience with anti-black racism is really specific. Other people of color experience other forms of racism, too. But you won’t see any of that if you ‘don’t see color.'”

The alien says at the end, “So this entire public service announcement could be a ploy to avoid talking about racism altogether. Hey, could we get a rewrite where we appreciate each other without erasing what makes each of us different?”







The description of the PSA reads, “It’s important to SEE people in all their beautiful COLORS. When you see color and the unique experiences that come from it, you can recognize the role racism plays in our culture AND appreciate everyone and their diversity.”

Anything else?

According to Variety, the PSA is the third installment in a four-part series meant to teach “ways to disrupt common narratives about racism.”

From Variety:

It is part of a four-part series developed by “Steven Universe” creator Rebecca Sugar and “OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes” creator Ian Jones-Quartey to provide kids and families with productive ways to disrupt common narratives about racism. “See Color” was developed with psychologist Dr. Deborah J. Johnson, who specializes in racial and cultural development.

Cartoon Network has prioritized advancing the progressive social agenda in recent months.

As TheBlaze reported, the network faced backlash last December after posting a tweet focusing on “normalizing gender pronouns” and “respecting them.”

