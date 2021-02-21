https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/21/checks-out-ag-uses-media-trashing-racist-desantis-for-vaccinating-seniors-to-obliterate-cuomo-and-its-glorious/

Whichever genius in the media decided to accuse DeSantis of being racist and favoring Republicans when vaccinating his citizens might want to pull their heads out of the as*es for JUST a minute and think about it. What he’s actually done is what all governors should be doing, making elderly people a priority.

That’s not racist.

That’s not politics.

That’s SCIENCE.

You know, that thing Democrats claim to follow?

AG did a fantastic job of using the media’s rationale behind DeSantis playing politics to nuke Cuomo and it’s glorious.

Truly.

If DeSantis is only vaccinating seniors because they tend to vote Republican (per the media’s newest conspiracy), does that mean that Cuomo was only endangering their lives in nursing homes to maintain larger voting majorities? — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 21, 2021

Ouch.

Cuomo was just trying to keep Republicans from voting because they were … dead.

Yikes. That’s dark.

But along the same lines as this other BS you’re seeing the media push.

Just when you think the public is going to actually open their eyes and see what has been before them all along, media comes running up with a “look a squirrel” article in order to distract them. I think from now on I will rate articles based on squirrels. — Kaytie (@kmhlpn) February 21, 2021

Hmmmmmmm………..might be on to something here. pic.twitter.com/4Rodykqa7E — Mark Rooney (@Piper336) February 21, 2021

I’d rather have a governor that’s trying to keep his voters alive, than one that is killing the competition. — Small Stepper (@bert_kallio) February 21, 2021

Right?

This is basically what the MSNBC article was so upset about. Leftist and media will always make this political. It was politics for them right from the beginning. — Jack Baez (@NotreDameFan27) February 21, 2021

Should be fully investigated, I think. — B.T. Mattison (@BT_Mattison) February 21, 2021

We agree.

But also, isn’t vaccinating the best way to achieve herd immunity sooner since middle age people are stronger than the elderly? — Finance ASMR (@financeasmr) February 21, 2021

Yup, SCIENCE!

Of course not, they don’t play by their own rules. — Pop Copy (@urbanmeyerlives) February 21, 2021

Ain’t that the truth?

***

