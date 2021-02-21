https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/21/checks-out-ag-uses-media-trashing-racist-desantis-for-vaccinating-seniors-to-obliterate-cuomo-and-its-glorious/

Whichever genius in the media decided to accuse DeSantis of being racist and favoring Republicans when vaccinating his citizens might want to pull their heads out of the as*es for JUST a minute and think about it. What he’s actually done is what all governors should be doing, making elderly people a priority.

That’s not racist.

That’s not politics.

That’s SCIENCE.

You know, that thing Democrats claim to follow?

AG did a fantastic job of using the media’s rationale behind DeSantis playing politics to nuke Cuomo and it’s glorious.

Truly.

Ouch.

Cuomo was just trying to keep Republicans from voting because they were … dead.

Yikes. That’s dark.

But along the same lines as this other BS you’re seeing the media push.

Right?

We agree.

Yup, SCIENCE!

Ain’t that the truth?

***

