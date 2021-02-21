https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/cherokee-nations-chuck-hoskin-jr-does-not-think-jeep-should-use-tribes-name-vehicles?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. believes that Jeep should cease using the tribe’s name for vehicles.

“I think we’re in a day and age in this country where it’s time for both corporations and team sports to retire the use of Native American names, images and mascots from their products, team jerseys and sports in general,” Hoskin said in a written statement to Car and Driver.

“I’m sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car,” Hoskin said in the statement. “The best way to honor us is to learn about our sovereign government, our role in this country, our history, culture, and language and have meaningful dialogue with federally recognized tribes on cultural appropriateness.”

According to the outlet Jeep explained in a statement that its “vehicle names have been carefully chosen and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess, and pride. We are, more than ever, committed to a respectful and open dialogue with Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.”

Hoskin said in an interview with CNBC that he thinks “a corporation shouldn’t be marketing its products using our name” and he noted that the tribe has had the name “a bit longer than the Jeep company has.”

