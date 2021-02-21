https://www.oann.com/civil-rights-attorneys-submit-letter-to-manhattan-da-claiming-nypd-fbi-conspired-in-malcolm-x-assassination/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=civil-rights-attorneys-submit-letter-to-manhattan-da-claiming-nypd-fbi-conspired-in-malcolm-x-assassination

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 20: Reggie Wood during a news conference to present new evidence in the assassination of civil rights activists Malcolm-X. on February 20, 2021 in New York City. Ray Wood, an undercover NYPD police officer, confessed in a deathbed declaration letter that the NYPD and the FBI conspired to undermine the legitimacy of the civil rights movement and its leaders. Reggie Wood (relative of Ray Wood) revealed evidence of a conspiracy perpetrated by the NYPD and the FBI to assassinate civil rights activist icon Malcolm X in February 1965 in Harlem, New York.  (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 20: Reggie Wood is shown during a news conference as he presented new evidence in the assassination of civil rights activist Malcolm X on February 20, 2021 in New York City.  (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

UPDATED 10:00 AM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

Civil rights attorneys are calling on the Manhattan district attorney’s office to spearhead a new investigation into the death of civil rights icon Malcolm X.

On Saturday, attorney Ben Crump and Malcolm X’s three daughters accused the New York Police Department and FBI of conspiring to kill the late civil rights leader in the 1960s.

This stemmed from a letter written by a former NYPD officer, confessing to infiltrating civil rights groups and ordering the arrest of Malcolm X’s security detail before the assassination.

“He lived in constant fear for over 46 years, worried about what the NYPD and FBI would do to him and his family if he had told the dark secrets that helped destroy Black leaders and Black power organizations,” Reggie Wood, relative of the former NYPD officer said.

The Manhattan DA’s office said they are reviewing the new evidence as part of an ongoing investigation launched last year.

