UPDATED 10:00 AM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

Civil rights attorneys are calling on the Manhattan district attorney’s office to spearhead a new investigation into the death of civil rights icon Malcolm X.

On Saturday, attorney Ben Crump and Malcolm X’s three daughters accused the New York Police Department and FBI of conspiring to kill the late civil rights leader in the 1960s.

MEDIA ALERT: @AttorneyCrump & Reggie Wood to hold news conference on 2/20 at 12:30 ET to deliver new evidence regarding the assassination of Malcolm X to his daughters & the Manhattan DA following a deathbed declaration from Ray Wood, an undercover police officer at the time. pic.twitter.com/xadqNs5mlR — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) February 19, 2021

This stemmed from a letter written by a former NYPD officer, confessing to infiltrating civil rights groups and ordering the arrest of Malcolm X’s security detail before the assassination.

“He lived in constant fear for over 46 years, worried about what the NYPD and FBI would do to him and his family if he had told the dark secrets that helped destroy Black leaders and Black power organizations,” Reggie Wood, relative of the former NYPD officer said.

The Manhattan DA’s office said they are reviewing the new evidence as part of an ongoing investigation launched last year.

