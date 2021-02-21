https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/coronavirus-fatalities-us-have-now-surpassed-500000?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. COVID-19 death toll has surpassed half a million, marking a grim milestone as the nation continues to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks at a ceremony on Monday evening, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“Later today, the president, the First Lady, the Vice President and the Second Gentleman will mark the solemn milestone of 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. They will ask all Americans to join in a moment of silence during a candle lighting ceremony at sundown. President Biden will also deliver remarks and order all flags on federal property to be lowered at half-staff for the next five days,” Psaki said during a Monday press briefing.

