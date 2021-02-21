https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/crazy-nancy-pelosi-releases-bizarre-video-15-minimum-wage-calls-president-trump-name/

A highly animated Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) released a bizarre video Sunday morning, spouting off about raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour while wildly waving her hands and arms like Crazy Eddie and at one point digging her fingers under the neck of her turtleneck top to scratch an itch.

At one point Pelosi starts to mention former President Trump but stops before she says his name, leaning way back in her chair and pointing her index finger heavenward, calling Trump “What’s his name” and “the former occupant of the White House.”

Video:

No one who works fulltime in America should live in poverty. The #FightFor15 is a fight for women, for working families, and for a growing economy that benefits everyone. That’s *our* fight! pic.twitter.com/BfoNgFIMcU — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 21, 2021

Crazy Eddie:

A Congressional Budget Office report released this month states that raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025 would result in 1.4 million workers losing their jobs (giving them an effective wage of $0 per hour) and that 900,000 people would be lifted out of poverty, CBNC reported. That would mean a net 600,000 Americans would be driven into poverty by the $15 per hour minimum wage. (Link to CBO report).

The Biden administration is opening the border to mass migration while proposing amnesty and work permits for millions of illegal aliens already in the U.S. which will crowd out Americans and legal immigrants in the workplace and drive down wages regardless of the minimum wage.

