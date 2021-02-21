https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/02/21/deja-vu-all-over-again-democrats-plot-return-of-budget-busting-earmarks-after-10-year-gop-ban-n330522
About The Author
Related Posts
Establishment Republicans Want to Wash Trump Out of Their Hair, But the Dye is Permanent Now
January 14, 2021
AOC Trends Again, For The Same Hilarious Reason
February 4, 2021
Ken Cuccinelli: Nancy Pelosi Had a Disturbing Request for What She Wanted the National Guard to Do
January 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy