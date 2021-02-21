https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/despite-dishonest-fact-checkers-say-january-6th-not-armed-insurrection/

The Democrats, their dishonest Big Media and Big Tech, and their ‘fact checkers’ claim the intrusion into the Capitol on January 6th was an ‘armed insurrection’. To date, there is absolutely no evidence that this was the case.

We’ve noted previously that the so-called ‘fact checkers’ used by the Democrats, their Big Media and Big Tech, are often wrong and almost always are involved in instances where the far-left wants to make a point that usually is not true. When this occurs the fake ‘fact checkers’ come in and ‘analyze’ the story and nearly always side with the left. Facts can be clear but the interpretation is almost always not right – it’s left.

The events at the capitol on January 6th are a great example of this. Early on there were claims of an “armed insurrection” into the Capitol. But recently some individuals have challenged this claim.

Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin made this statement in early February:

He made his case Feb. 15, 2021, in an appearance on “The Jay Weber Show” on WISN radio. “The fact of the matter is this didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me. I mean armed, when you hear armed, don’t you think of firearms?” Johnson said. “Here’s the questions I would have liked to ask. How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired? I’m only aware of one, and I’ll defend that law enforcement officer for taking that shot.”

Immediately the fact-checkers came to the rescue. Politifact may have been the first. They claimed the following:

Five people died Jan. 6, 2021, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, when a mob violently invaded the U.S. Capitol in protest of the November 2020 election results. Few arrests were made that day, but our understanding of the day’s events and the rioters’ motivations has grown over time, as more than 230 people have now been identified and charged, according to a database maintained by National Public Radio…. …Johnson prefaced this comment by claiming that Democrats are painting a picture of every Trump voter being a violent rioter. Certainly not everyone in the crowd was armed. And many clearly came intending only to peacefully protest. But claiming this was not an armed insurrection goes well behind this line of thinking. Many in the crowd attacking the Capitol have said their intent was to stop the vote confirmation and keep Trump in office despite the election results. That’s an insurrection. That leaves us with his objection to the word “armed.” Yes, carrying a gun would constitute being armed. But the definition of the word is much more broad, referring simply to carrying a weapon. So the question is whether this insurrection involved people carrying weapons.

Let’s look at these claims briefly by the ‘fact checker’ Politifact:

1 “Five people died Jan. 6, 2021” – this is not true. Four Trump supporters died that day. At least one, Ashli Babbitt, was reportedly killed by gunfire from someone working at the Capitol (outrageously we still don’t know who that shooter was). But there were only four deaths reported that day at the Capitol. Claiming there were five deaths that day is categorically false. This is not true. In contracts, fraud often negates an entire contract, when a ‘fact checker’ lies in their first sentence they should be held to the same degree of scrutiny.

2 Politifact claims, ” Many in the crowd attacking the Capitol have said their intent was to stop the vote confirmation and keep Trump in office” without naming or quoting a single individual. Where is their support for this?

3 Thirdly, Politifact claims “carrying a gun would constitute being armed. But the definition of the word is much broader, referring simply to carrying a weapon.” This is a great example of a ‘fact checker’ stretching the truth and making a claim to help support the left’s position. Nowhere in common US language would the statement that someone was armed mean anything other than carrying a guy.

In the manuscript “Characteristics of The Armed Individual” created by the USSS (US Secret Service) on their first page, they note the word gun twice in the first few paragraphs. They don’t say knife, rope, or lead pipe, they state ‘gun’. To suggest the word ‘armed’ in America means something other than related to a gun is ludicrous and not applicable to the USA:

Julie Kelly at American Greatness also attacked this fake ‘fact checker’ line of thinking. In her article Kelly writes after looking over the arrests from that day:

So, as Joe Biden likes to say, let’s be clear: Not one person has been charged with possessing or using a gun inside the Capitol. Further, no one has been identified as carrying a gun inside the building. Of the hundreds of photographs posted on the FBIs Most Wanted List for the Capitol breach investigation, not a single picture shows anyone with a firearm. Only one defendant had a handgun on his person outside the building hours after the “insurrection” ended. The other defendant had two guns on his person but investigators don’t allege he was inside the Capitol on January 6. At least 100,000 attended Trump’s speech that day; fewer than 1,000 “stormed” the Capitol. A few hundred have been arrested and only 14 face weapons charges. Those “deadly and dangerous” weapons include two baseball bats, a can of pepper spray, a walking stick/stun gun, an axe, a few fire extinguishers (one in question), a helmet, a riot shield, and a collapsible baton. And at no time did this random weaponry pose a lethal threat to lawmakers inside the Capitol.

This one is clear. In regards to the claim that there were ‘armed’ individuals inside the Capitol on January 6th:

