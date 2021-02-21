https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dictator-fauci-declares-you-can-now-hug-your-family-members-but-only-if-youre-vaccinated/

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that it’s “very likely” that family members who have been vaccinated against coronavirus can safely hug each other.

If an individual is vaccinated and with another person who is vaccinated, the things they can do are “much, much more liberal in the sense of pulling back on stringent public health measures.”

“For example, if you’re vaccinated and you have a member of your family vaccinated — someone who has not lived with you — can you actually be with them without a mask? Can I sit down and give them a hug and things like that? And the answer is very likely, of course, you can.”

“But if only 10% of the society is vaccinated, you’re not going to be able to go to a restaurant or to go to a theater because it’s not going to be opening,” he told Mitchell. “So, that’s the reason why you’ve got to separate it from what you can do in a certain vacuum versus what you can do in society.”

As of Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said around 42 million people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Of those 17 million people have been fully vaccinated.

