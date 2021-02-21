https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/21/dr-fauci-americans-may-still-need-to-wear-masks-in-2022/

We regret to inform you that Dr. Anthony Fauci is at it again, this time saying we may need to wears masks in 2022 before we return to normal:

Dr. Fauci says it’s possible Americans will need to wear masks in 2022 even as the US may reach “a significant degree of normality” by year’s endhttps://t.co/XLRwWIPMC9 pic.twitter.com/B3ntTpsKDH — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 21, 2021

Watch:

.@DanaBashCNN: “What does normal mean? Do you think Americans will still be wearing masks for example in 2022?” Dr. Anthony Fauci: “You know, I think it is possible that’s the case. And, again, it really depends what you mean by normality.” pic.twitter.com/JQm9Cbo16O — The Recount (@therecount) February 21, 2021

And that’s a big “NO” from us:

Raise your hand if you won’t be wearing a mask in 2022, no matter what King Fauci says.🖐 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 21, 2021

Mmm how about go screw yourself https://t.co/7iJdO030aQ — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) February 21, 2021

Not wearing a mask after the vaccine. https://t.co/k0FkpEWbHF — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 22, 2021

Has any government official done more damage to a country than Dr. Fauci? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 21, 2021

Does he mean wear a mask like this in 2022?

As Fauci demonstrates here, you can’t get COVID-19 when the cameras turn off. Follow the science! pic.twitter.com/ezetVr4DOD — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 21, 2021

At what point do they lock Dr. Fauci up back in his lab and hire a real spokesman?

I’m sorry, Fauci, but “hurry up and get vaccinated so that we can return to some degree of normalcy in 8-10 months maybe” is not going to cut it and if that’s the best you can do, hire a fucking spokesperson to go on CNN and do a better job. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 21, 2021

“Fauci is not good at being the media face of this”:

Not a personal spokesperson. A spokesperson for the NIAID or whatever. Fauci is not good at being the media face of this. https://t.co/xulbIdNqtu — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 21, 2021

But, sadly, “a lot of people still think everything that comes out of Fauci’s mouth is gospel even though what Fauci himself says keeps changing”:

A lot of people still think everything that comes out of Fauci’s mouth is gospel even though what Fauci himself says keeps changing. But yeah this week he’s definitely 100% correct. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 21, 2021

