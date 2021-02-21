https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/21/dr-fauci-americans-may-still-need-to-wear-masks-in-2022/

We regret to inform you that Dr. Anthony Fauci is at it again, this time saying we may need to wears masks in 2022 before we return to normal:

At what point do they lock Dr. Fauci up back in his lab and hire a real spokesman?

“Fauci is not good at being the media face of this”:

But, sadly, “a lot of people still think everything that comes out of Fauci’s mouth is gospel even though what Fauci himself says keeps changing”:

