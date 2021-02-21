https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/el-chapos-wife-has-been-arrested-justice-department-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The 31-year-old wife of the infamous drug trafficker El Chapo has been charged in connection with her alleged participation in international drug trafficking.

The Justice Department said that Emma Coronel Aispuro, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, was arrested at the Dulles International Airport.

“According to court documents, Aispuro is charged with participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the U.S.,” the DOJ noted. “Additionally, Coronel Aispuro is alleged to have conspired with others to assist Guzman in his July 11, 2015 escape from Altiplano prison, located in Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico. After Guzman was re-arrested in Mexico in January 2016, Coronel Aispuro is alleged to have engaged in planning yet another prison escape with others prior to Guzman’s extradition to the U.S. in January 2017.”

The woman’s husband, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera, was previously “convicted by a jury in the Eastern District of New York in 2019 for his role as a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel,” the DOJ noted.

