There’s evidence that Iran has been violating the nuclear deal that President Biden wants America to rejoin.

“One of the most basic requirements of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, to which Iran is a party, as well as one of the terms of the 2015 ‘nuclear deal,’ was that the Iranian regime is required to reveal its nuclear activities to the IAEA – a condition with which it also failed to comply,” explained Majid Rafizadeh, in a report at Gatestone Institute.

He’s a Harvard-educated scholar, political scientist, board member of Harvard International Review and president of the International American Council on the Middle East. And he’s authored books on Islam and U.S. foreign policy.

The violations were first brought to the world’s attention in 2018, he noted, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Yukiya Amano to inspect an “atomic warehouse” in Iran.

Netanyahu charged that the Iranian government had a “secret atomic warehouse for storing massive amounts of equipment and material from Iran’s secret nuclear weapons program.”

His call for action was joined by two non-partisan organizations based in Washington, the Institute for Science and International Security and the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. Both groups reported on Iran’s undeclared clandestine nuclear facilities, as well.

They noted Iran’s claim that the warehouse in Turquz Abad in the suburbs of Tehran was simply a place where carpets were cleaned.

Nothing happened for a long time. Eventually, under pressure, the IAEA went to the site last fall.

“Even then, although Iran’s leaders certainly had enough time to clean up the facility, the IAEA’s inspectors nevertheless reported that traces of radioactive uranium had been detected by examining remaining samples,” Rafizadeh said.

“The detection of radioactive particles in Turquz Abad points to the high probability that Tehran has been undertaking work on nuclear weapons in secret. It also points to the high probability that Iran’s ruling mullahs were most likely violating the nuclear deal since it was reached in 2015,” he wrote.

“Evidence reveals that the Iranian regime has long sought to acquire nuclear weapons,” he wrote.

Nevertheless, Biden still wants to rejoin the nuclear deal from which President Trump withdrew.

The deal, Rafizadeh asserted, “has dangerous fundamental flaws, specifically the ability to enrich uranium in the first place — as the preeminent U.S. nuclear negotiator Ambassador John R. Bolton wrote a few years ago, without it, no bomb — and the deal’s notorious sunset clauses that remove restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program after the deal soon expires.”

In fact, the deal “paves the way for Tehran to become a legitimized nuclear state.”

The Biden administration, he said, should take seriously the evidence of Iran’s “clandestine work on nuclear weapons.”

As he put it, “Before it is too late.”

