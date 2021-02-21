https://nypost.com/2021/02/20/family-of-boy-who-died-in-frigid-texas-trailer-sues-ercot-for-100m/

The family of a Texas boy who apparently froze to death — after the family’s mobile home lost power during an intense cold snap — have filed a $100 million lawsuit against the region’s utility providers, blaming them for the tragedy.

Cristian Pavon Pineda, 11, was found lifeless in a bed next to his toddler brother Monday, as temperatures inside plunged into the single digits and the family struggled to keep warm.

Power grid operator ERCOT and electricity provider Entergy failed to warn people of the dangerous conditions and gave incomplete guidance to customers during the recent historic cold, the family charges, according to reports.

The boy’s family accuses the utility providers of gross negligence.

The day Cristian died, he had played in the snow for the first time, his mother, Maria Elisa Pineda, said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

