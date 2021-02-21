https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/feds-order-united-airlines-inspect-boeing-777s-after-engine-emergency?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Federal aviation regulators are ordering United Airlines to inspect all Boeing 777s aircraft equipped with the type of engine that suffered a catastrophic failure over Denver on Saturday.

The engine exploded and erupted into flames shortly after takeoff Saturday afternoon, scattering debris on Colorado neighborhoods.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement: “Inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely in Boeing 777 airplanes.”

Boeing said it would ground planes with the same engine to learn what happened.

United said it will work closely to “determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and return to work.”

Several of the passengers on the flight recorded videos on Twitter of the engine, which was engulfed in flames shortly after takeoff.

The plane made a successful emergency landing in Denver, none of the passengers were injured.

