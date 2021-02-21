https://www.dailywire.com/news/footballer-rips-marxist-blm-white-players-scared-to-be-branded-racist-ive-been-called-uncle-tom

Nottingham Forest soccer player Lyle Taylor said last week that he will not be taking a knee before games, decrying anti-police movement Black Lives Matter as a “Marxist group” that pushes “racial unrest.”

“Enough was enough,” Taylor told LBC’s Nick Ferrari (video below).

According to the soccer player, Taylor himself has been “branded racist” and called nasty names, such as an “Uncle Tom” and a “coon,” for speaking out against the movement. He also intimated that he believes some white players could be feeling pressured to take a knee before games lest they be “branded racist,” too.

“I took the decision because I felt that enough was enough,” he said, according to LBC, adding that “not enough people have looked into the organization that has kind of brought this all to the fore.”

“I said before that I agree with the message that black lives do matter and something needs to be done about that to actually teach the message that the racial inequality and the societal injustice needs to stop,” Taylor said.

The athlete continued: “But by the same token, we are hanging our hat on a Marxist group who are … looking to defund the police, they’re looking to use societal unrest and racial unrest to push their own political agenda, and that’s not what black people are, we’re not a token gesture or a thing to hang your movement on just because it’s what’s powerful and what’s going on at the moment.”

In January, Taylor espoused similar criticisms of BLM, according to The Sun. “I do not support Black Lives Matter as an institution, as an organization,” he said. “I’d request anyone who blindly supports Black Lives Matter to have a look to what that organization does and what it stands for — because it’s scandalous the fact that the whole world and the whole world’s media got behind Black Lives Matter.”

According to Breitbart News, Taylor’s criticism of BLM is not the only times he’s been “politically incorrect.” For example, the soccer player rejected the canceling of the term “mixed race” for “dual heritage.”

“You have some people saying you can’t say black. You can’t say mixed race because it’s now dual heritage. No, no. I’m mixed race. My mum is white and my dad is black,” he said, adding, “He’s black, not colored. My mum is white, not, I don’t know, beige. The problem is the words we use and which words we can use. We get told you can’t say certain words so often. I don’t want to be called dual heritage.”

“Are we going the same way as people choosing their pronouns, saying I don’t want to be called he or him, I want to be it or they or them. Are we maybe missing the point?”

Premier League clubs’ shirts had the Black Lives Matter slogan during the restarted 2019-20 season before they were changed to feature a patch promoting “No Room For Racism,” the league’s own anti-discrimination campaign, reported LBC.

